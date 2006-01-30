Anatomy of an ABC Victory

ABC claimed victory in the prime time race on Sunday with a 6.0 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

The network boasted the highest-rated show of the night with Grey’s Anatomy in the 10-11 time slot; the show notched an average 8.3/20.

ABC shows also won their time slots for the rest of the evening: America’s Funniest Home Videos clocked a 3.6/10 in the 7-8 time slot (prime time begins at 7 pm on Sundays), Extreme Makeover: Home Edition averaged a 6.6/16, and a repeat of Desperate Housewives scored an average 5.4/12 between 9-10.

Fox was a distant second for the night with a 3.6/9. Its highest-rated show was Family Guy with a 4.7/11 in the 9-9:30 slot.

Coming in third was CBS; the network’s prime time programming was delayed 17 minutes by PGA golf.

NBC was fourth for the night with a 2.8/7.

Univision’s Bailando Por Un Sueno, a three-hour (between 8-11) copy of the ABC hit Dancing With the Stars, led the network to a fifth-place finish with a 2.0/5.

The WB and UPN took the bottom spots with a 1.1/3 and 0.5/1, respectively.