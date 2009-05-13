Analyst Says Verizon's Frontier Deal Could Benefit Dish

Verizon Communications' $5.25 billion stock deal to sell 4.8 million access lines to Frontier Communications could have an additional beneficiary -- Dish Network -- according to Wachovia Securities broadcast and cable analyst Marci Ryvicker.

In a research note Wednesday morning, Ryvicker noted that satellite-TV provider Dish currently has a distribution partnership with Frontier and the additional lines could lead to additional subscribers.

Read the full story at www.multichannel.com