Analyst: At-Risk Cord Cutters Just Want Cheaper TV

In his third focus group centered on at-risk cord-cutters, or young viewers that are considering dropping their pay TV subscriptions, Sanford Bernstein media analyst Todd Juenger found that participants in his informal study didn’t necessarily want to give up any channels, they just want what they are currently getting to be cheaper.

Juenger’s latest group consisted of seven men and eight women aged 22 to 38 in Chicago and Boston — obviously not a huge sample but large enough to get some interesting insights. As with the past two groups (in New York and San Francisco), the latest panel showed no actual desire to cut their pay TV cord and the growing list of OTT skinny bundles holds almost no appeal.

Juenger held the focus groups before Verizon introduced its Custom TV package, which offers 35 base channels and the ability to choose two of seven channel packs based on genre, for $54.99 per month. Additional packs are available for an addition $10 per month.

