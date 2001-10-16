Analyst Martin out at CSFB

Credit Suisse First Boston Corp.'s top-ranked media analyst, Laura Martin, is

exiting the company, industry executives said.

Martin was caught up in the recent restructuring in which CSFB axed 2,000

people last week, but company officials have long been considering replacing

her, attempting to recruit analysts from rival firms for more than six

months.

Martin was the survivor in the media-research sector following CSFB's

takeover of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Inc. She has been highly ranked in

entertainment by the influential Institutional Investor magazine

rankings.

Companies she covered include The Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc., Comcast Corp.

and Charter Communications Inc.