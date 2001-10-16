Analyst Martin out at CSFB
Credit Suisse First Boston Corp.'s top-ranked media analyst, Laura Martin, is
exiting the company, industry executives said.
Martin was caught up in the recent restructuring in which CSFB axed 2,000
people last week, but company officials have long been considering replacing
her, attempting to recruit analysts from rival firms for more than six
months.
Martin was the survivor in the media-research sector following CSFB's
takeover of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Inc. She has been highly ranked in
entertainment by the influential Institutional Investor magazine
rankings.
Companies she covered include The Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc., Comcast Corp.
and Charter Communications Inc.
