Analyst Highlights Three Things For Roku To Worry About

At a time when Wall Street is pointedly negative about Roku, analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson is pointing to three things Roku has to worry about in a new report Wednesday.

Nathanson sees Roku shares falling to a target price of $100 from its $113.58 close Tuesday. Roku shares traded as high as $473 last July before plunging.

Roku benefited from the early days of the streaming boom, but Nathanson, who started urging investors to sell Roku shares back in November, said the market has changed.

The strategic issues facing Roku start with a slowing of the growth of high-margin content distribution revenue. Nathanson said Roku’s recent revenue growth was driven by launches of services like Peacock, HBO Max and Discovery Plus. Roku was able to take a 20% cut of subscription revenues generated by Roku users. But now he argues that as content companies consolidate (see Discovery buying WarnerMedia) and top streaming services become more essential, the programmers will have “greater leverage over Roku when the next deal renewal arrives.”

Nathanson also points to more competition in the ad supported streaming space where Roku is pushing The Roku Channel. Roku has been ramping up original content for The Roku Channel, which means spending more money to compete with the billion being shelled out by Netflix, Amazon, Disney and the other heavy hitters.

“Given this backdrop, Roku is starting to increase their investment in original content, which will likely pressure gross margins and free cash flow,” he said.

The last nail in the coffin is a shift among U.S. consumers away from the connected streaming devices sold by Roku to internet-enabled TVs.

“TV OEMs and Google are driving hard to control these operating systems and create the same virtual cycle that Roku has enjoyed,” Nathanson said.

Another risk for Roku is that it is becoming especially reliant on just a couple of retail channels for the sale of its streaming media players. Nathanson identifies those three as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. Each of those partners has their own connected TV ambitions,” he notes.

“We believe Roku’s operating model will be less profitable in the long run than other digital advertising platforms given Roku has to acquire content, compete with other streaming OS platforms and TV OEMs, negotiate terms with streaming services that are getting stronger each day, and invest in product development against numerous other platforms trying to serve the connected TV industry,” he concludes.■