Analyst Eagan out at UBS

By

Cable and satellite analyst Tom Eagan got caught up in a restructuring at UBS
Warburg LLC.

The firm laid off Eagan and analysts covering areas including closed-end
mutual funds, regional banks, oils and refineries.

Eagan was at PaineWebber Inc. when UBS acquired the firm three years ago, and
he had previously been a finance manager at Home Box Office and a media buyer at
an advertising agency.