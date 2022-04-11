Analyst Calls New WBD Shares ‘Undervalued’ as Trading Starts

Before the start of the first day of trading for Warner Bros. Discovery, analyst Vijay Jayant of Evercore ISI is calling the stock “undervalued” and labelling the company as “the first direct-to-consumer free cash flow machine.”

WBD, the company’s stock ticker symbol,- was created after Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia closed Friday.

In a research note Sunday night, Jayant upgraded WBD to “outperform” from “In Line,” where he had Discovery ranked, with a targeted price of $45 a share..

He said that WBD is now the second-largest media company (after The Walt Disney Co.) in terms of revenue. He added that it has the assets “to successfully compete in the global direct-to-consumer video streaming opportunity.”

WBD’s streaming revenues are expected to increase at a 21% compounded annual growth rate from 2021 to 2026–a rate similar to Disney, Jayant said. He expects WBD to offer a bundled HBO Max-Discovery Plus product.

“Discovery’s management team has indicated that less than half of domestic Discovery Plus subscribers also subscribe to HBO Max. Assuming that 40% of Discovery Plus subscribers already subscribe to HBO Max as well, we estimate that consolidating discovery+ and HBO Max into a single offering would be roughly neutral to revenue as the lost subscribers would be offset by the higher ARPU of HBO Max (~$12/month vs. ~$7/month),” he said.

Jayant said with its increased scale, the combined company ought to be able to increase the margins for its traditional TV business. The new size will give it more clout with distributors and added reach show command higher advertising prices, he added.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear networks will be the profit center that the company uses to fund its investments in streaming,” he said.

Jayant warns that in the short-term many of the AT&T shareholders who now one WBD share might be looking to sell, flooding the market with supply and holding down stock prices. The spinoff and sale left about 71% of WBD shares in the hands of AT&T shareholders, who are used to getting paid substantial dividends. “The lack of a dividend at WBD could result in a substantial flow back of stock from existing AT&T shareholders,” he said.