Analysis: Healthcare Ad Boost for Cable and Stations

The healthcare reform debate is giving national cable news networks a welcome ad boost this month. And as influential politicians head home for August recess, local markets should see a bump, too.

A new coalition backing the Obama administration's health reform plan launched a $12 million campaign this week with more to come. Americans for Stable Quality Care, the group fielding the campaign, is largely backed by the pharmaceutical trade association PhRMA, which has said it will spend $150 million on ads. The American Medical Association, FamiliesUSA, Federation of American Hospitals and the SEIU union are also participants.

