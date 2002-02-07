Analog auctions suspended again

Bidding for four new analog-TV stations was suspended for a second straight

day due to power outages affecting part of the Federal Communications

Commission's Washington, D.C., headquarters.

FCC officials were investigating the cause of the outages and decided not to

resume bidding until 9 a.m. Monday.

If the failures cannot be fixed in time, agency officials said they might

host the bidding from its Gettysburg, Pa., facility.

Bidders would not be affected since they participate via the

Web.