Analog auctions suspended again

By

Bidding for four new analog-TV stations was suspended for a second straight
day due to power outages affecting part of the Federal Communications
Commission's Washington, D.C., headquarters.

FCC officials were investigating the cause of the outages and decided not to
resume bidding until 9 a.m. Monday.

If the failures cannot be fixed in time, agency officials said they might
host the bidding from its Gettysburg, Pa., facility.

Bidders would not be affected since they participate via the
Web.