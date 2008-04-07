ANA Study: Nontraditional Spots Top Marketers’ Issue Lists

Going beyond the bounds of traditional spots continues to be the key issue for marketers, according to the latest survey of the Association of National Advertisers.

The ANA polled 157 senior marketing executives to help plan the agenda of its October conference and found that "integrated marketing" topped the list of issues for the second year in a row.

In what will not be news to networks increasingly adopting a "360" approach to pitching their content to advertisers, "The rapidly evolving marketing landscape demands an integrated approach,” ANA president Bob Liodice said in announcing the top 10 topics for discussion.

The other nine were marketing accountability, "brand building, media proliferation, advertising creative that achieves business results, consumer control over what and how they view advertising, attracting and retaining top talent, globalization of marketing efforts and multicultural marketing."