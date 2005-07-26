ANA Opposes Ratings Bill

The Association of National Advertisers is the latest group to weigh in against TV ratings legislation in advance of a Wednesday Senate Commerce Committee Hearing on the bill.

While ANA President Bob Liodice says the group "strongly supports the Media Ratings Council, it does not support making the council's accreditation mandatory, as the Fair Ratings Act, introduced by former broadcaster Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), would do.

The majority of ANA members polled opposed the bill, said Liodice, musing on ANA's blog.

Liodice gave two reasons for the decision: 1) The group opposes government intervention unless absolutely necessary, which this isn't, and 2) the bill, says Liodice, would slow the introduction of new services and create an entry barrier to Nielsen competition.

The bill was a response to criticisms of Nielsen's Local People Meter technology, which it is rolling out in major markets, in some cases before it has gotten MRC approval.