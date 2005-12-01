ANA Honors Family Friendly TV

Lost, King of Queens, The Amazing Race and Everybody Hates Chris were among the big winners Wednesday night at the seventh annual Family Television Awards held in Beverly Hills.

Sponsored by the Association of National Advertisers, the awards show recognizes honorees in nine categories for their contributions to “outstanding family entertainment.” The WB will televise it from 8-9 p.m. Dec. 11 with Reba McEntire hosting.

The awards are given by the 40-plus members of the ANA, which puts the spotlight on shows and personalities it believes have taken positive steps to “increase family friendly programming choices on prime time television.”

It supports and promotes the development of “family friendly” television across all programming genres from 8-10 p.m., what it considers the peak family viewing hours.

2005 Family Television Award honorees:

Drama: Lost (ABC)

Comedy: King of Queens (CBS)

Reality: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Reality Host: Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, ABC)

Best New Series: Everybody Hates Chris (UPN)

Actor: Jim Belushi (According to Jim, ABC)

Actress: Reba McEntire (Reba, The WB)

Movie: The Wool Cap (TNT)

Lifetime Achievement: 7th Heaven (The WB)