ANA flags family-friendly fare
The Association of National Advertisers said three of the new network series for fall were produced with the imprimatur of the Family Friendly Program
Forum.
ABC's 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Daughter, NBC's American
Dreams and The WB Television Network's Family Affair were all developed with money from
the group's script-development initiative aimed at promoting more
family-friendly TV.
Family Affair will soon be the second Family Friendly show on The WB, after
Gilmore Girls.
ABC, NBC, CBS and The WB participate in the program.
According to Unilever's Brad Simmons, co-chair of the forum, 40 scripts were
submitted, the most ever.
The forum is made up of national advertisers (all ANA members) including
Ford Motor Co., Johnson & Johnson, AT&T Corp., Federal Express Corp., Procter & Gamble Co. and Sears, Roebuck & Co.
