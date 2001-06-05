ANA creates awards for minorities
The Association of National Advertisers has created a new set of awards aimed at recognizing ads targeting minorities to be called the Multicultural Excellence Awards. Five categories will be recognized, including African American, Hispanic, Asian, general market and other. This year's award winners will be feted at a gala during the third annual ANA Multicultural Marketing Conference Nov. 4-6 in Key Biscayne, Fla. - Steve McClellan
