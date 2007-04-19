ANA Continues To Fight Ad Restrictions

Turns out the first round in the ad industry's battle against new restrictions on drug ads didn't go to the ad industry.

Dan Jaffe of the Association of National Advertisers Thursday points out that though one of three key provisions in The bill limiting direct-to-consumer drug ads--the one seeking FDA pre-clearance of drug ads--was knocked out, two others the ANA opposes survived.

Those would put a two-year moratorium on ads for new prescription drugs and require new mandatory disclosures.

ANA supported an alternative, which was voted down, that would have allowed the FDA to prs-screen--though not pre-clear--the ads, and to impose civil penalties for false or deceptive advertising.

ANA will continue to work to defeat the moratorium and disclosure provisions.