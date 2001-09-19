ANA cancels annual confab

The Association of National Advertisers has canceled its annual meeting scheduled for October 10-14 at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, FL.

The ANA's decision, announced Wednesday, is based on its perception of its members' priorities in the wake of last week's terrorist attacks. "Over the next several weeks, our members' most important priority is getting back to business," said John J. Sarsen, Jr., ANA president and CEO.

No word on how many attendees were expected at the conference. - Richard Tedesco