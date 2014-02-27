Amy Upped to COO at Sinclair

David Amy, Sinclair Broadcast Group executive VP and chief financial officer, has been named executive VP and chief operating officer, with Christopher Ripley taking over as CFO. The changes occur at the growing broadcaster as of April 2.

Amy has held the executive VP/CFO titles since 2001. He joined Sinclair as business manager at WPMY (formerly WPTT) Pittsburgh in 1984.

"In response to the growth of the company and looking ahead to all that we intend to accomplish, the board of directors recognized the need to split David Amy's responsibilities into the two distinct positions he was serving," commented David Smith, president and CEO. "We are excited to create this new position which will report directly to me and the board. David has been an instrumental decision maker for us for many years, most recently leading us through the consolidation, and planning our path for future growth."

Amy will have direct oversight of operations, and continued oversight of human resources and the financial disciplines.

Ripley is a former managing director at UBS Investment Bank's Global Media Group. He will have direct oversight of accounting, treasury, tax, finance and purchasing and will report to Smith, Amy and the board. “Chris brings additional experience in formulating financial and strategic alternatives and transactions, as well as industry knowledge having covered many media companies outside of broadcasting,” said Smith. “We believe this knowledge and skill set will be of the utmost value to us as we look to evolve our content and distribution platforms and ready for spectrum opportunities.”