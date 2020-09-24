Amy Banse to Retire After Three Decades at Comcast

Comcast said Amy Banse, the company’s executive VP and managing director and head of funds for Comcast Ventures is retiring after almost three decades with the cable giant.

Banse will remain with Comcast through 2021 as a senior advisor to Comcast’s executive leadership team.

“I’m extremely grateful to Amy for the incredible work she has done on behalf of Comcast for so many years, from launching our cable network portfolio, to creating new opportunities for our company as we excelled through the digital age, and successfully leading our venture capital business,” said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, “Most importantly though, I’d like to thank Amy for her terrific friendship and her strategic advice on so many initiatives beyond her core roles, which has been invaluable to me and to the growth of our company.”

Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh will oversee Comcast Ventures, effective immediately. He will be advised by former CFO Michale Angelakis, now CEO of Atairos, during a transition period.

“Amy has been an outstanding leader of Comcast Ventures,” said Mr. Cavanagh. “She and her team of top investors have built an impressive portfolio bringing significant value to Comcast through both strategic insights and financial returns. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Amy in her Senior Advisor role.”

Banse joined Comcast in 1991 as an in-house attorney responsible for Comcast Cable’s acquisition of programming and content. She expanded her responsibilities, overseeing the development of Comcast’s cable network portfolio. In 2005 she founded Comcast Interactive Media.

For the past 10 years, Banse has overseen Comcast Ventures, which has invested in more than 100 companies.