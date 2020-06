Construction permit for WPGR Monroeville, Pa.

Price:

$625,000

Buyer:

Sheridan Broadcasting Corp., Wilmington, Del. (Ronald R. Davenport Sr., chairman); owns two other AMs and two FMs

Seller:

Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington, Ky. (Gilbert B. Warren, president); owns/is buying 12 AMs and five FMs

Facilities:

1510 kHz, 1 kW