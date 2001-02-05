AMs
WROL Boston
Price:
$11 million
Buyer:
Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman; Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 75 other radio stations, including WEZE(AM) Boston. Stuart Epperson's wife is buying WHRP(AM) Claremont/Norfolk, Va. (see third AM item)
Seller:
Carter Broadcasting Corp., Boston (Kenneth R. Carter, president); owns three AMs
Facilities:
950 kHz, 5 kW day, 90 W night
Format:
Talk/religion
Broker:
John Pierce & Co.
KMET Banning/Newport Beach, Calif.
Price:
$7,415,254
Buyer:
World Shopping Network, Santa Ana, Calif. (John J. Anton, Martin Bloomenstein, Gary Fox and John Moore, officers); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Delphi Communications Inc., Newport Beach (Robin Bivona, president). Delphi owns 19.25% of buyer
Facilities:
1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Sports
WHRP Claremont/Norfolk, Va.
Price:
$950,000 cash
Buyer:
Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C. (Nancy A. Epperson, president/owner; Stuart W. Epperson, secretary); owns five other AMs, including WTJZ Newport News/Norfolk and WPMH Portsmouth/ Norfolk. Stuart Epperson is chairman of Salem Communications, which is buying WORL(AM) Boston (see first AM item), and owns 51% of Truth Broadcasting Corp., which owns six North Carolina AMs
Seller:
4M Communications Inc., Richmond, Va. (Charles R. Milkis, president); owns WLEE(AM) Richmond. Milkis owns 25% of China Cat Communications Inc., which owns three Richmond-area AMS and has applied to build AM in Glen Allen, Va.
Facilities:
670 kHz, 20 kW day
Format:Contemporary gospel
WXLN New Albany, Ind.
Price:
$600,000
Buyer:
Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington, Ky. (Jack Mortenson, president); owns five other AMs and two FMs. Jack Mortenson owns/is buying seven AMs and three FMs
Seller:
Cross Country Communications Inc., Clarksville, Ind. (George A. Zarris, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1570 kHz, 1.5 kW day, 233 W night
Format:
Southern gospel
WMJT(AM) Moundsville, W.Va.
Price:
$90,000
Buyer:
Valley Radio LLC, Wheeling, W.Va. (Richard Mansuetto, managing member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Praise Family Worship Center, Glen Dale, W.Va. (Michael Dunn, pastor); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1370 kHz, 5 kW day, 20 W night
Format:
News/talk
WVVW St. Marys, W.Va.
Price:
$25,000
Buyer:
JAWCO Inc., Marietta, Ohio (John A. Wharff III, president/owner); owns WMOA(AM ) Marietta and WJAW(FM ) McConnelsville/Marietta, Ohio
Seller:
Seven Ranges Radio Co. Inc., St. Marys (D. Robert Eddy, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
630 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Religion
