WROL Boston

Price:

$11 million

Buyer:

Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman; Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 75 other radio stations, including WEZE(AM) Boston. Stuart Epperson's wife is buying WHRP(AM) Claremont/Norfolk, Va. (see third AM item)

Seller:

Carter Broadcasting Corp., Boston (Kenneth R. Carter, president); owns three AMs

Facilities:

950 kHz, 5 kW day, 90 W night

Format:

Talk/religion

Broker:

John Pierce & Co.

KMET Banning/Newport Beach, Calif.

Price:

$7,415,254

Buyer:

World Shopping Network, Santa Ana, Calif. (John J. Anton, Martin Bloomenstein, Gary Fox and John Moore, officers); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Delphi Communications Inc., Newport Beach (Robin Bivona, president). Delphi owns 19.25% of buyer

Facilities:

1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Sports

WHRP Claremont/Norfolk, Va.

Price:

$950,000 cash

Buyer:

Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C. (Nancy A. Epperson, president/owner; Stuart W. Epperson, secretary); owns five other AMs, including WTJZ Newport News/Norfolk and WPMH Portsmouth/ Norfolk. Stuart Epperson is chairman of Salem Communications, which is buying WORL(AM) Boston (see first AM item), and owns 51% of Truth Broadcasting Corp., which owns six North Carolina AMs

Seller:

4M Communications Inc., Richmond, Va. (Charles R. Milkis, president); owns WLEE(AM) Richmond. Milkis owns 25% of China Cat Communications Inc., which owns three Richmond-area AMS and has applied to build AM in Glen Allen, Va.

Facilities:

670 kHz, 20 kW day

Format:Contemporary gospel

WXLN New Albany, Ind.

Price:

$600,000

Buyer:

Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington, Ky. (Jack Mortenson, president); owns five other AMs and two FMs. Jack Mortenson owns/is buying seven AMs and three FMs

Seller:

Cross Country Communications Inc., Clarksville, Ind. (George A. Zarris, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1570 kHz, 1.5 kW day, 233 W night

Format:

Southern gospel

WMJT(AM) Moundsville, W.Va.

Price:

$90,000

Buyer:

Valley Radio LLC, Wheeling, W.Va. (Richard Mansuetto, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Praise Family Worship Center, Glen Dale, W.Va. (Michael Dunn, pastor); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1370 kHz, 5 kW day, 20 W night

Format:

News/talk

WVVW St. Marys, W.Va.

Price:

$25,000

Buyer:

JAWCO Inc., Marietta, Ohio (John A. Wharff III, president/owner); owns WMOA(AM ) Marietta and WJAW(FM ) McConnelsville/Marietta, Ohio

Seller:

Seven Ranges Radio Co. Inc., St. Marys (D. Robert Eddy, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

630 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Religion