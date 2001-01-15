WLOH Lancaster, Ohio

Price: $325,000

Buyer: Frontier Broadcasting LLC No. 3, Columbus, Ohio (Thomas A. Pierce, president); owns WUCO(AM) Marysville, Ohio. Frontier principals also own WPTW(AM) Piqua, Ohio

Seller: WLOH Inc., Lancaster (Thomas A. Pierce, principal). Pierce also is a principal of buyer

Facilities:: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day, 28 W night

Format: Talk

WHHV Hillsville, Va.

Price: $180,000

Buyer: New Life Church & Ministries, Hillsville (R. Leon Goad, general overseer); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Magnum Communications Inc., Gallatin, Tenn. (Howard Espravnik, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Country/gospel

Broker: Snowden Associates

WRRL Rainelle, W.Va.

Price: $60,000

Buyer: Faith Mountain Communications Inc., Danese, W.Va (Allen R. Whitt, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Faith Broadcasting Corp., Lewisburg, W.Va. (Tommy Holbrook, president); owns WRBL(FM) Rainelle

Facilities: 1130 kHz, 1 kW day

Format: Gospel

WHLB Virginia, Minn.

Price: $52,000

Buyer: Full Armor Ministries Inc., Eveleth, Minn. (Kirby Young, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Virginia Broadcasting Co., Wilmington, N.C. (Frank C. Befera, CEO); owns WUSZ(FM) Virginia

Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Big Band