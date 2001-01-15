AMs
WLOH Lancaster, Ohio
Price: $325,000
Buyer: Frontier Broadcasting LLC No. 3, Columbus, Ohio (Thomas A. Pierce, president); owns WUCO(AM) Marysville, Ohio. Frontier principals also own WPTW(AM) Piqua, Ohio
Seller: WLOH Inc., Lancaster (Thomas A. Pierce, principal). Pierce also is a principal of buyer
Facilities:: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day, 28 W night
Format: Talk
WHHV Hillsville, Va.
Price: $180,000
Buyer: New Life Church & Ministries, Hillsville (R. Leon Goad, general overseer); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Magnum Communications Inc., Gallatin, Tenn. (Howard Espravnik, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Country/gospel
Broker: Snowden Associates
WRRL Rainelle, W.Va.
Price: $60,000
Buyer: Faith Mountain Communications Inc., Danese, W.Va (Allen R. Whitt, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Faith Broadcasting Corp., Lewisburg, W.Va. (Tommy Holbrook, president); owns WRBL(FM) Rainelle
Facilities: 1130 kHz, 1 kW day
Format: Gospel
WHLB Virginia, Minn.
Price: $52,000
Buyer: Full Armor Ministries Inc., Eveleth, Minn. (Kirby Young, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Virginia Broadcasting Co., Wilmington, N.C. (Frank C. Befera, CEO); owns WUSZ(FM) Virginia
Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Big Band
