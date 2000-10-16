KKYD(AM) Denver

Price: $4.2 million cash

Buyer: Colorado Public Radio, Denver (Max Wycisk, president); owns KCFR(FM) Denver

Seller: Catholic Radio Network, San Diego (John Bitting, CEO); is selling seven other AMs

Facilities:1340 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Talk, religion; to be classical

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

WLLB(AM) Rumford/Portland, Maine

Price: $50,000 cash

Buyer: Mountain Valley Broadcasting Inc., Norway, Maine (Richard Gleason, president/owner); owns WTBM(FM) Mexico/Norway, Maine. Gleason also owns WOXO-FM Norway, WTME(AM) Lewiston/Norway and WKTQ(AM) South Paris/Norway, Maine

Seller: Carter Broadcasting Corp., Boston (Kenneth R. Carter, president; owns four AMs.) Note: Carter had agreed to sell wllb and two other Portland stations to Atlantic Coast Radio LLC for $3.5 million (Changing Hands, Aug. 14)

Facilities: 790 kHz, 1 kW day, 50 W night

Format: Religion