AMs
KKYD(AM) Denver
Price: $4.2 million cash
Buyer: Colorado Public Radio, Denver (Max Wycisk, president); owns KCFR(FM) Denver
Seller: Catholic Radio Network, San Diego (John Bitting, CEO); is selling seven other AMs
Facilities:1340 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Talk, religion; to be classical
Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)
WLLB(AM) Rumford/Portland, Maine
Price: $50,000 cash
Buyer: Mountain Valley Broadcasting Inc., Norway, Maine (Richard Gleason, president/owner); owns WTBM(FM) Mexico/Norway, Maine. Gleason also owns WOXO-FM Norway, WTME(AM) Lewiston/Norway and WKTQ(AM) South Paris/Norway, Maine
Seller: Carter Broadcasting Corp., Boston (Kenneth R. Carter, president; owns four AMs.) Note: Carter had agreed to sell wllb and two other Portland stations to Atlantic Coast Radio LLC for $3.5 million (Changing Hands, Aug. 14)
Facilities: 790 kHz, 1 kW day, 50 W night
Format: Religion
