AMs
WILD Boston
Price:
$5 million (in cash and stock; merger)
Buyer:
Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president); owns/is buying 39 other FMs, including WCAV(FM) Brockton/Boston, Mass., and 12 AMs
Seller:
Nash Communications Corp., Boston (Bernadine Nash, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1090 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Urban contemporary
KVEC San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Price:
$950,000 (includes five-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
Clear Channel (see items above); owns/is buying KSLY-FM San Luis Obispo, KURQ(FM) (formerly KQJZ ) Grover Beach/ San Luis Obispo, KSTT-FM Los Osos/ Baywood Park/San Luis Obispo, KSMA(AM)-KSNI-FM and KXFM(FM) Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo and construction permit for KSMY(FM) (formerly KAKV ) Lompoc/San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Seller:
Chorro Communications Inc., San Luis Obispo (Frank Sheahan, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
920 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 w night
Format:
News/talk, sports
Broker:
Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage (buyer)
66.7% of WJZM Clarksville, Tenn.
Price:
$100,000 ($50,000 to each seller; for stock)
Buyer:
Henry B. Bonecutter Jr., Clarksville; currently 33.3% owner
Sellers:
Jerry N. Baldwin and William M. Parchman (each 33.3% owners), Clarksville; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
News/talk, sports
