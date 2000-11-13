WILD Boston

Price:

$5 million (in cash and stock; merger)

Buyer:

Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president); owns/is buying 39 other FMs, including WCAV(FM) Brockton/Boston, Mass., and 12 AMs

Seller:

Nash Communications Corp., Boston (Bernadine Nash, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1090 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Urban contemporary

KVEC San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Price:

$950,000 (includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Clear Channel (see items above); owns/is buying KSLY-FM San Luis Obispo, KURQ(FM) (formerly KQJZ ) Grover Beach/ San Luis Obispo, KSTT-FM Los Osos/ Baywood Park/San Luis Obispo, KSMA(AM)-KSNI-FM and KXFM(FM) Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo and construction permit for KSMY(FM) (formerly KAKV ) Lompoc/San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Seller:

Chorro Communications Inc., San Luis Obispo (Frank Sheahan, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

920 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 w night

Format:

News/talk, sports

Broker:

Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage (buyer)

66.7% of WJZM Clarksville, Tenn.

Price:

$100,000 ($50,000 to each seller; for stock)

Buyer:

Henry B. Bonecutter Jr., Clarksville; currently 33.3% owner

Sellers:

Jerry N. Baldwin and William M. Parchman (each 33.3% owners), Clarksville; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

News/talk, sports