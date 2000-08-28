WMIB(AM) and WODX(AM) Marco Island/Naples, Fla.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: Community Broadcasting Corp., Marco Island (Richard Storm, Jr., CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Cos-Star Broadcasting Corp., Methuen, Mass. (Patrick J. Costa, president/owner). Costa also owns three other AMs

Facilities: wmib: 1660 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; wodx: 1480 kHz, 1 kW

Formats: wmib: news/talk; wodx: Stardust Memory music

WXIT(AM) Blowing Rock, N.C.

Price: $500,000

Buyer: Rondinaro Broadcasting Inc., Boone, N.C. (Stephen L. Rondinaro, president); owns WECR-AM-FM Newland/ Boone, N.C.

Seller: Blowing Rock Radio Inc., Blowing Rock (Beth Petersilie, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1200 kHz, 10 kW day

Format: News/talk

WBIC(AM) Royston, Ga.

Price: $250,000

Buyer: Joseph P. Hood, Canon, Ga.; no other broadcast interests

Seller: A.C. Broadcasting Co. Inc., Royston (Ronald R. Cameron, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 810 kHz, 250 W day

Format: Gospel

WBTN(AM) Bennington, Vt. (near Albany, N.Y.)

Price: $250,000

Buyer: Bennington Broadcasting Ltd., North Bennington, Vt. (Robert Howe, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, Vt. (Mark A. Vogelzang, president/general manager); owns five FMs, including WBTN-FM Bennington

Facilities: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day

Format: News/talk

Broker: Station Resource Group (seller)

WTJK(AM) Beloit/Rockford, Wis.

Price: $235,000

Buyer: Good Karma Broadcasting LLC, Beaver Dam, Wis. (Craig Karmazin, owner); owns/is buying two other AMs and three FMs

Seller: WBEL Inc., Aurora, Ill. (Shelley Salter, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1380 kHz, 5 kW

Format: AC

WFAV(AM) Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Price: $190,000

Buyer: Phillips Properties Inc., Baker, Fla. (Rupert E. Phillips, CEO/50% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Liberty Broadcasting LLC, Destin, Fla. (Dean Crumly, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Oldies

KJOP(AM) Lemoore/Visalia, Calif.

Price: $125,000

Buyer: IHR Educational Broadcasting, Tahoma, Calif. (Douglas M. and Janet B. Sherman [spouses] and Charles W. and Margaret Day, owners); owns/is buying four other AMs. IHR's principals comprise all directors of Thomas Aquinas School, which owns KQLA(AM) (formerly kihm) Sun Valley, Nev.

Seller: KJOP Radio LLC, Lemoore (Robert E. Jones, manager); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Spanish