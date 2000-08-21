WINR(AM) Binghamton, N.Y.

Price: $1 million (option to buy)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 887 other radio stations including wene(am)-wmrv(fm) Endicott/Binghamton and WMXW(FM) Vestal/Binghamton, N.Y., and WKGB-FM Susqhuehanna, Pa./Binghamton and construction permit for WBBI(FM) Endwell/Binghamton, N.Y.

Seller: Titus Broadcasting Systems Inc., Endwell (Paul T. Titus, director); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 680 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 w night

Format: MOR

Broker: Blackburn & Co. (seller)

WWWG(AM) Rochester, N.Y.

Price: $975,000

Buyer: HHH Broadcasting Inc., Boca Raton, Fla. (Howard Goldsmith, president/93% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Winton Road Broadcasting Co. LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (brothers Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, owners). Brandons are 50% owners of company selling KEFE(FM) Los Alamos/Santa Fe, N.M. (see item, above)

Facilities: 1460 kHz, 5 kW

Format: Black gospel

Broker: Blackburn & Co. (seller)