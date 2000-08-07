AMS
KIEZ(AM) Carmel Valley/Monterey and KNRY(AM) Monterey, Calif.
Price: $1.1 million
Buyer: People's Radio Inc., San Jose, Calif. (spouses Joe C. and Filomena Rosa, owners); owns KATD(AM) Pittsburg, Calif.
Seller: Wagenvoord Advertising Group Inc., Clearwater, Fla. (David Wagenvoord, president); owns 50% of KWAI(AM) Honolulu; has interest in WTAN(AM) Clearwater
Facilities: kiez: 540 kHz, 10 kW day, 500 W night; knry: 1240 kHz, 1 kW
Formats: kiez: sports; knry: news/talk
Broker: Exline Co.
KCLW(AM) Hamilton, Texas
Price: $380,000
Buyer: Lasting Value Radio Inc., Austin, Texas (Meredith Beal, president/owner); is buying ktxj(am)-kwyx(fm) Jasper, Texas
Seller: Charles Martin, Hamilton; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 900 kHz, 250 W day
Format: Classic country
WTNC(AM) Thomasville/Winston-Salem, N.C.
Price: $350,000
Buyer: GHB Broadcasting Corp., Atlanta (George H. Buck Jr., president/owner). Buck also owns 12 other AMs and five FMs, including WIST-FM Thomasville/Winston-Salem
Seller: Willis Broadcasting Corp., Norfolk, Va. (Bishop L.E. Willis Sr., president/owner); owns/is buying nine other AMs and four FMs. L.E. Willis also owns/is buying 17 AMs and four FMs, including WPOL(AM) Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C.
Facilities: 790 kHz, 1 kW day, 50 W night
Format: Gospel
WWOW(AM) Conneaut, Ohio
Price: $150,000
Buyer: WWOW Broadcasting Inc., Erie, Pa. (John Kanzius, president). Kanzius owns 25.2% of WJET(FM) and WFGO(FM) Erie, Pa.
Seller: Contemporary Media Inc., Conneaut (Doyle Flurry, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1360 kHz, 500 W day
Format: Country
Broker: Ray H. Rosenblum
51% of KTIP(AM) Porterville, Calif.
Price: $130,000 (for stock)
Buyers: Larry L. and Marilyn K. Stoneburner (spouses); Springville, Calif.; will own 100% of ktip
Seller: Douglas and Sandra Sue Caldwell (spouses), Porterville, Calif.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format: News/talk
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.