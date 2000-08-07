KIEZ(AM) Carmel Valley/Monterey and KNRY(AM) Monterey, Calif.

Price: $1.1 million

Buyer: People's Radio Inc., San Jose, Calif. (spouses Joe C. and Filomena Rosa, owners); owns KATD(AM) Pittsburg, Calif.

Seller: Wagenvoord Advertising Group Inc., Clearwater, Fla. (David Wagenvoord, president); owns 50% of KWAI(AM) Honolulu; has interest in WTAN(AM) Clearwater

Facilities: kiez: 540 kHz, 10 kW day, 500 W night; knry: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

Formats: kiez: sports; knry: news/talk

Broker: Exline Co.

KCLW(AM) Hamilton, Texas

Price: $380,000

Buyer: Lasting Value Radio Inc., Austin, Texas (Meredith Beal, president/owner); is buying ktxj(am)-kwyx(fm) Jasper, Texas

Seller: Charles Martin, Hamilton; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 900 kHz, 250 W day

Format: Classic country

WTNC(AM) Thomasville/Winston-Salem, N.C.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: GHB Broadcasting Corp., Atlanta (George H. Buck Jr., president/owner). Buck also owns 12 other AMs and five FMs, including WIST-FM Thomasville/Winston-Salem

Seller: Willis Broadcasting Corp., Norfolk, Va. (Bishop L.E. Willis Sr., president/owner); owns/is buying nine other AMs and four FMs. L.E. Willis also owns/is buying 17 AMs and four FMs, including WPOL(AM) Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C.

Facilities: 790 kHz, 1 kW day, 50 W night

Format: Gospel

WWOW(AM) Conneaut, Ohio

Price: $150,000

Buyer: WWOW Broadcasting Inc., Erie, Pa. (John Kanzius, president). Kanzius owns 25.2% of WJET(FM) and WFGO(FM) Erie, Pa.

Seller: Contemporary Media Inc., Conneaut (Doyle Flurry, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1360 kHz, 500 W day

Format: Country

Broker: Ray H. Rosenblum

51% of KTIP(AM) Porterville, Calif.

Price: $130,000 (for stock)

Buyers: Larry L. and Marilyn K. Stoneburner (spouses); Springville, Calif.; will own 100% of ktip

Seller: Douglas and Sandra Sue Caldwell (spouses), Porterville, Calif.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News/talk