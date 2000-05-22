KLUV(AM) Dallas

Price: $16 million

Buyer: Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president); owns/is buying 49 radio stations, including KBFB(FM) Dallas

Seller: Infinity Broadcasting Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, chairman/CEO); owns/is buying 182 radio stations, including KLUV-FM, KRBV(FM), KRLD(AM) and KYNG(FM) Dallas, khvn(am)-koai(fm) Fort Worth/Dallas and KVIL-FM Highland Park/Dallas. Infinity also plans to sell khvn, since parent CBS Corp. merged into Viacom Inc. on May 4. Viacom now owns both KTVT-TV and KTXA(TV) Dallas/Fort Worth; the FCC says broadcasters with TV duopolys can own just six radio stations in a major market, rather than eight

Facilities: 1190 kHz, 50 kW day, 5 kW night

Format: Oldies; to be urban

KCKN(AM) Roswell/Carlsbad, N.M.

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: James Crystal Licenses LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla. (James C. Hilliard, president/owner); owns WFTL(AM) Fort Lauderdale and wdja(am), wjna(am), WRLX(FM) and WRMF(FM) West Palm Beach, Fla.

Seller: Roswell Radio Inc., Roswell (John M. and Trisha Dunn, principals); own KBCQ(FM) Roswell

Facilities: 1020 kHz, 50 kW

Format: News/talk, AC, Spanish, religious

Broker: Explorer Communications Inc.