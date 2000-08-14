AMS
WDER(AM) Derry/Manchester, N.H.
Price: $793,000
Buyer: Blount Masscom Inc., Worcester, Mass. (spouses William A. and Deborah C. Blount, owners); owns WVNE(AM) Leicester/Worcester. Blounts also own WFIF(AM) Milford/Bridgeport, Conn.; WBCI(FM) Bath/Portland/Auburn/ Bangor, Maine, and WARV(AM) Warwick/Providence, R.I.
Seller: Spacetown Communications Corp., Nashua, N.H. (Judith Gureckis-Farrar, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1320 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night
Format: Contemporary Christian
