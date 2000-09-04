KBLE(AM) Seattle

Price: $2.85 million

Buyer: HHH Broadcasting Inc., Boca Raton, Fla. (Howard Goldsmith, president/ 93% owner); is buying KARS(AM) Belen/ Albuquerque, N.M. (see item, below), and WWWG(AM) Rochester, N.Y. (B & C, Aug. 21)

Seller: KBLE(AM) Inc., Seattle (George Wilson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1050 kHz, 5 kW day, 440 W night

Format: Religious

Broker: Blackburn & Co Inc.

WLKY(AM) Louisville, Ky.

Price: $1.75 million

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/director); owns 43 other AMs and 18 FMs

Seller: Truth Broadcasting Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C. (Stuart W. Epperson, president); owns/is buying six AMs. Epperson is chairman of buyer

Facilities: 970 kHz, 5 kW

Format: News/talk

KARS(AM) Belen/Albuquerque, N.M.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: HHH Broadcasting Inc. (see first AM item)

Seller: AGM Nevada LLC, Riderwood, Md. (Charles H. Salisbury, member/50% owner; brothers Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, each member/25% owner); owns/is buying three AMs and nine FMs. Salisbury owns six other FMs; Brandon brothers have interest in five other AMs and 15 other FMs

Facilities: 860 kHz, 1.3 kW day, 186 W night

Format: Spanish

Broker: Blackburn & Co Inc.

KZZN(AM) Littlefield, Texas

Price: $100,000

Buyer: Paul R. Beane, Lubbock, Texas; is buying KLVT-AM-FM Levelland, Texas

Seller: Emil Macha, Littlefield; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Country

KIOV(AM) Payette/Boise, Idaho

Price: $92,500

Buyer: Media Enterprises LLC, Boise (Milt Erhart, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Associates Communications of Idaho Inc., Boise (Richard Kelly, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Oldies

KRWB(AM) Roseau, Minn.

Price: $62,000

Buyer: Border Broadcasting LP, Warroad, Minn. (Mike Pederson, president; Pederson Broadcasting LLC, general partner); owns KKWQ(FM) Warroad

Seller: Northern Broadcast Group, Langdon, N.D. (Bob Simmons, president); owns KDNK-FM Langdon

Facilities: 1410 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News/talk