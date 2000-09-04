AMS
KBLE(AM) Seattle
Price: $2.85 million
Buyer: HHH Broadcasting Inc., Boca Raton, Fla. (Howard Goldsmith, president/ 93% owner); is buying KARS(AM) Belen/ Albuquerque, N.M. (see item, below), and WWWG(AM) Rochester, N.Y. (B & C, Aug. 21)
Seller: KBLE(AM) Inc., Seattle (George Wilson, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1050 kHz, 5 kW day, 440 W night
Format: Religious
Broker: Blackburn & Co Inc.
WLKY(AM) Louisville, Ky.
Price: $1.75 million
Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/director); owns 43 other AMs and 18 FMs
Seller: Truth Broadcasting Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C. (Stuart W. Epperson, president); owns/is buying six AMs. Epperson is chairman of buyer
Facilities: 970 kHz, 5 kW
Format: News/talk
KARS(AM) Belen/Albuquerque, N.M.
Price: $900,000
Buyer: HHH Broadcasting Inc. (see first AM item)
Seller: AGM Nevada LLC, Riderwood, Md. (Charles H. Salisbury, member/50% owner; brothers Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, each member/25% owner); owns/is buying three AMs and nine FMs. Salisbury owns six other FMs; Brandon brothers have interest in five other AMs and 15 other FMs
Facilities: 860 kHz, 1.3 kW day, 186 W night
Format: Spanish
Broker: Blackburn & Co Inc.
KZZN(AM) Littlefield, Texas
Price: $100,000
Buyer: Paul R. Beane, Lubbock, Texas; is buying KLVT-AM-FM Levelland, Texas
Seller: Emil Macha, Littlefield; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Country
KIOV(AM) Payette/Boise, Idaho
Price: $92,500
Buyer: Media Enterprises LLC, Boise (Milt Erhart, owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Associates Communications of Idaho Inc., Boise (Richard Kelly, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Oldies
KRWB(AM) Roseau, Minn.
Price: $62,000
Buyer: Border Broadcasting LP, Warroad, Minn. (Mike Pederson, president; Pederson Broadcasting LLC, general partner); owns KKWQ(FM) Warroad
Seller: Northern Broadcast Group, Langdon, N.D. (Bob Simmons, president); owns KDNK-FM Langdon
Facilities: 1410 kHz, 1 kW
Format: News/talk
