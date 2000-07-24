WDZK(AM) Bloomfield/Hartford, Conn.; WMNE(AM) Riviera Beach/West Palm Beach, Fla.; WMKI(AM) (formerly WPZE) Boston; WGFY(AM) Charlotte, N.C.; WHRC(AM) (formerly WDYZ) Providence, R.I., and WDZY(AM) Richmond, Va.

Price: $19.8 million

Buyer: ABC Inc., New York (Steven M. Bornstein, president; John Hare, president, radio division [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 10 TVs, 27 AMs and 17 other FMs

Seller: Hibernia Communications Inc., New York (Kevin L. Reymond, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wdzk: 1550 kHz, 5 kW day, 2 kW night; wmne: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day, 4.7 kW night; wmki: 1260 kHz, 5 kW; wgfy: 1480 kHz, 5 kW; whrc: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; wdzy: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day, 41 W night

Formats: wdzk: Spanish; wmne: children's; wmki, wgfy: Radio Disney; whrc: children's; wdzy: oldies