AMS
WETC(AM) Wendell-Zebulon, N.C.
Price: $550,000
Buyer: Carolina Regional Broadcasting Corp., Angier, N.C. (Marta O. Sanchez, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: East Wake Broadcasting Corp., Knightdale, N.C. (Lewis V. Parish, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 540 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Country
KRDY(AM) Grand Junction, Colo.
Price: $240,000
Buyer: MBC Grand Broadcasting Inc., Grand Junction (Richard C. Dean, president); owns knzz(am)-kjye(fm), KSNJ(FM) and ktmm(am)-kmgj(fm) (formerly kqil-kqix) Grand Junction. Dean has interest in one TV, one AM and two FMs
Seller: Leggett Broadcasting Inc., Grand Junction (Brad Leggett, president); owns KSTR-FM Montrose, Colo.
Facilities: 620 kHz, 5 kW
Format: Children's
WTNR(AM) Waynesboro, Tenn.
Price: $40,000 (Note: This is a corrected version of this item, which ran on June 12)
Buyer: Wayne County Community Radio LLC, Waynesboro (Gerald E. Dilts, managing member); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Malkan Broadcasting Associates, Corpus Christi, Texas (Audrey and Mathew Malkan [mother and son], partners); owns three FMs. Malkans own two other FMs
Facilities: 930 kHz, 500 W day, 91 W night
Format: News/talk
Broker: Thorburn Co.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.