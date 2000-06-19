WETC(AM) Wendell-Zebulon, N.C.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Carolina Regional Broadcasting Corp., Angier, N.C. (Marta O. Sanchez, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: East Wake Broadcasting Corp., Knightdale, N.C. (Lewis V. Parish, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 540 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Country

KRDY(AM) Grand Junction, Colo.

Price: $240,000

Buyer: MBC Grand Broadcasting Inc., Grand Junction (Richard C. Dean, president); owns knzz(am)-kjye(fm), KSNJ(FM) and ktmm(am)-kmgj(fm) (formerly kqil-kqix) Grand Junction. Dean has interest in one TV, one AM and two FMs

Seller: Leggett Broadcasting Inc., Grand Junction (Brad Leggett, president); owns KSTR-FM Montrose, Colo.

Facilities: 620 kHz, 5 kW

Format: Children's

WTNR(AM) Waynesboro, Tenn.

Price: $40,000 (Note: This is a corrected version of this item, which ran on June 12)

Buyer: Wayne County Community Radio LLC, Waynesboro (Gerald E. Dilts, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Malkan Broadcasting Associates, Corpus Christi, Texas (Audrey and Mathew Malkan [mother and son], partners); owns three FMs. Malkans own two other FMs

Facilities: 930 kHz, 500 W day, 91 W night

Format: News/talk

Broker: Thorburn Co.