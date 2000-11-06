Trending

WSJC Magee, Miss.

Price:
$415,000


Buyer:
Family Talk Radio, Loma Linda, Calif. (Linda DeRomanett, president); owns WBAJ(AM) Blythewood, S.C.


Seller:
Eileen Shaffer Bailey, Jackson, Miss. (attorney for trustee)


Facilities:
810 kHz, 50 kW day, 500 W night


Format:
Dark


Broker:
Connelly Co.


KSFS Sioux Falls, S.D.

Price:
$155,000


Buyer:
LA Skywave Inc., Sioux Falls (Lee O. Axdahl, president/owner); owns KSOB(FM) Dell Rapids/Sioux Falls and KSQB(FM) Flandreau/Sioux Falls, S.D.


Seller:
CGN Corp., Milbank, S.D. (Roger Kuhlmann, chairman); owns KCGN-FM Milbank


Facilities:
1520 kHz, 10 kW day, 5 kW night


Format:
All sports

Broker:
Jerry Johnson (seller)
WKTF (formerly WWWN) Vienna, Ga.

Price:
$125,000


Buyer:
DANA Communications Inc., Gloucester, Mass. (co-owners David J. and Nancy Adams); no other broadcast interests


Seller:
Sundance Communications Inc., Clearwater, Fla. (Arthur Grimshaw, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Sundance acquired station in 1999 for same price


Facilities:
1550 kHz, 1 kW day, 23 W night


Format:
Today's country


Broker:
BuySellRadio Online (seller)


WBZB Selma, N.C.
Price:
$100,000


Buyer:
Wallace Edward Akehurst, Monkton, Md.; no other broadcast

interests


Seller:
C & J Broadcasting Inc., Selma (James L. and M. Cornellia Massengill, principals); no other broadcast interests


Facilities:
1090 kHz, 1 kW day


Format:
Country, talk


By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets


THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0-0

TVs-$0-0

Combos-$32,145,000-2

FMs-$10,524,800-5

AMs-$795,000-4

Total-$43,464,800-11


SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450-1

TVs-$559,480,139-17

Combos-$3,438,900,717-76

FMs-$526,967,568-111

AMs-$140,007,885-81

Total-$4,667,555,759-286