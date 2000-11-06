

WSJC Magee, Miss.

Price:

$415,000



Buyer:

Family Talk Radio, Loma Linda, Calif. (Linda DeRomanett, president); owns WBAJ(AM) Blythewood, S.C.



Seller:

Eileen Shaffer Bailey, Jackson, Miss. (attorney for trustee)



Facilities:

810 kHz, 50 kW day, 500 W night



Format:

Dark



Broker:

Connelly Co.



KSFS Sioux Falls, S.D.

Price:

$155,000



Buyer:

LA Skywave Inc., Sioux Falls (Lee O. Axdahl, president/owner); owns KSOB(FM) Dell Rapids/Sioux Falls and KSQB(FM) Flandreau/Sioux Falls, S.D.



Seller:

CGN Corp., Milbank, S.D. (Roger Kuhlmann, chairman); owns KCGN-FM Milbank



Facilities:

1520 kHz, 10 kW day, 5 kW night



Format:

All sports

Broker:

Jerry Johnson (seller)

WKTF (formerly WWWN) Vienna, Ga.

Price:

$125,000



Buyer:

DANA Communications Inc., Gloucester, Mass. (co-owners David J. and Nancy Adams); no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Sundance Communications Inc., Clearwater, Fla. (Arthur Grimshaw, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Sundance acquired station in 1999 for same price



Facilities:

1550 kHz, 1 kW day, 23 W night



Format:

Today's country



Broker:

BuySellRadio Online (seller)



WBZB Selma, N.C.

Price:

$100,000



Buyer:

Wallace Edward Akehurst, Monkton, Md.; no other broadcast

interests



Seller:

C & J Broadcasting Inc., Selma (James L. and M. Cornellia Massengill, principals); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

1090 kHz, 1 kW day



Format:

Country, talk



By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets



THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0-0

TVs-$0-0

Combos-$32,145,000-2

FMs-$10,524,800-5

AMs-$795,000-4

Total-$43,464,800-11



SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450-1

TVs-$559,480,139-17

Combos-$3,438,900,717-76

FMs-$526,967,568-111

AMs-$140,007,885-81

Total-$4,667,555,759-286