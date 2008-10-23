AMPTP Agrees to Mediation

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Thursday agreed to meet with a federal mediator in its contract dispute with the Screen Actors Guild.

SAG had called for a federal mediator last Sunday.

The AMPTP released a statement Thursday, saying, “We are, of course, willing to meet with a federal mediator in the hopes of achieving our fifth Guild agreement this year. But we are also realistic: It will be very difficult to reach an agreement if SAG continues to insist unreasonably that it deserves a better deal than the ones achieved by the other entertainment Guilds during far better economic times.”