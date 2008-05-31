AMPTP, AFTRA Reach Primetime Deal
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists reached a primetime agreement, and the AMPTP will now turn back to its negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild.
Last week's deal was concluded after 17 days of talks, but it remains to be seen if it lays the groundwork for a deal with SAG that would avoid another potential major work stoppage in the business.
—Ben Grossman
