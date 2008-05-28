AMPTP, AFTRA Reach Primetime Deal

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists reached a primetime agreement, and the AMPTP will now turn back to its negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild.

The deal was concluded after 17 days of talks, but it remains to be seen if it lays the groundwork for a deal with SAG that would avoid another potential major work stoppage in the business.

“We now look forward to the resumption of talks with SAG, to building on the foundation laid during our first round of SAG talks and to reaching an agreement that will prevent another harmful and unnecessary strike,” the AMPTP said in a statement.