AMPLIFICATION

Media Ventures Partners represented the seller in the sale of KFGO-AM-FM and WDAY-FM Fargo, N.D., KRVI(FM) (formerly kfgx) Detroit Lakes, Minn./Fargo, KVOX(AM) Moore Head, Minn./Fargo and KULW(FM) (formerly kpht) Kindred, N.D./Fargo to Clear Channel Communications Inc. for $46.3 million (B & C, July 17).

Buysellradio online brokered the $380,000 sale of KCLW(AM) Hamilton, Texas, to Lasting Value Radio Inc. (B & C, Aug. 7).