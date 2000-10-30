AMPLIFICATION

The correct price for Horizon Broadcasting Group LLC's purchase of KMXM(FM) Gooding/Boise, KTPZ(FM) Mountain Home/Boise, KTFI(AM) Twin Falls, KIKX(FM) Ketchum/Twin Falls and KMHI(AM) Mountain Home, Idaho (Changing Hands, Oct. 16) is $10 million, according to FCC documents. Seller Impact Radio Group/FM Idaho Co. paid just under $1.6 million for four of the stations in 1996-97. Also, the documents show that seller's manager, Wendell M. Starke, will get 25% voting interest of Horizon.