Amish in the City Scores for UPN
Proving the axiom that no publicity is bad publicity, the premiere of UPN’s Amish in the City was huge for the smallest of the six broadcast networks.
The two-episode premiere at 8-10 p.m on Wednesday gave UPN second place behind only Fox in adults 18-34 and adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s preliminary affiliate ratings. The show scored a 2.2 rating/8 share in adults 18-34 and a 2.4/7 in adults 18-49 and took third in total viewers with 5.2 million people watching. Amish in the City also outperformed UPN’s season average on Wednesday nights by 120% in adults 18-34, 100% in adults 18-49 and 83% in total viewers.
Fox’s The Simple Life 2 was the night’s winner, scoring a 3.7/11 in adults 18-49 and lifting all of Fox’s schedule to first place in the key young-adults demos with a lineup of That ’70s Show, Quintuplets, Simple Life and Method & Red. NBC’s Next Action Star was dead on arrival, coming in fifth in the 8 p.m. hour, a deficit from which even a Law & Order repeat could not recover.
At CBS, 60 Minutes 2 and repeats of King of Queens and Two and a Half Men turned in about-average performances, while comedy repeats on ABC were down a bit.
Coverage of the Democratic National Convention by the Big Three broadcast networks at 10 p.m. met lukewarm viewer response. NBC’s coverage was No. 1, averaging a 1.7/5 among adults 18-49 ,with 5.23 million viewers. ABC and CBS were about equal in the demo, with CBS edging out ABC in viewers, 4.4 million to 3.5 million.
