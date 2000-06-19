AMFM no more

DALLAS

Despite some glitches at the Justice Department (see story, page 28), Clear Channel Communications Inc. is plowing ahead with its $23.5 billion merger with AMFM Inc. The latest sign that Clear Channel and AMFM intend to close the deal shortly is AMFM's July 9 filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. In the filing, AMFM says it no longer will file financial reports with the commission. From now on, look for AMFM corporate information in Clear Channel's filings.