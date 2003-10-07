America’s Pastime Drives Fox
Fox won the household, viewer and key demographic ratings races Sunday night with Major League Baseball playoff coverage (New York Yankees-Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Braves).
ABC was second across the key demos with Funniest Home Videos
, 10-8
, Alias
and The Practice
. CBS was second in the circulation battle (households and viewers) with 60 Minutes
, Cold Case
and made-for movie Blessings
.
NBC was third across the board with Dateline
, American Dreams
, Law & Order: Criminal Intent
and The Lyon’s Den
.
The WB Television Network was third among adults 18-34 with Smallville: Beginnings
, Charmed
and Tarzan
. From 9 p.m.-10 p.m. EST, Tarzan
-- on which the network has pinned most of its hopes among its new crop of shows -- was fifth in most of the key ratings categories but fourth in the target 18-34 demo, ahead of CBS and UPN.
For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate averages, total viewers: Fox 14.7 million, CBS 12.3 million, NBC 9.5 million, ABC 9.4 million, WB 4.7 million. Adults 18-49: Fox 5.8 rating/15 share, ABC 3.5/9, NBC 3.0/8, CBS 2.8/7 and WB 1.9/5.
On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with Cops
and America’s Most Wanted
, and CBS took households and total viewers with 48 Hours Investigates
, Hack
and The District
.
ABC was second in the demos with movie Lilo & Stitch
and the season premiere of Dragnet
. From 10 p.m.-11 p.m., Dragnet
was third in households and adults 25-54 but second with adults 18-49 and 18-34.
NBC was fourth in households and third in demos for the night with repeats of the first two episodes of Las Vegas
, followed by an L&O: Special Victims Unit
repeat.
For the night, total viewers: CBS 8.4 million; Fox and ABC 7.7 million; NBC 5.7 million. Adults 18-49: Fox 2.7 rating/9 share, ABC 2.4/8, NBC 2.1/7 and CBS 1.5/5.
On Friday, CBS -- with Joan of Arcadia
, JAG
and The Handler
-- was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 and tied ABC for first in 18-49.
From 8 p.m.-9 p.m., Joan
took most of the key categories. The exception was adults 18-34, in which ABC and NBC tied for first. ABC was second across the other key categories with George Lopez
and the premiere of Married to the Kellys
. NBC was third with Miss Match
and Fox fourth with Wanda at Large
and Luis
.
From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., CBS was first in households and viewers and adults 25-54 with JAG
, while ABC’s new Hope & Faith
and Life with Bonnie
were first among adults 18-34 and 18-49. CBS was second in the 18-49 demo, followed by NBC with Dateline
and Fox with Boston Public
.
In the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. hour, new CBS drama The Handler
won across the board, with ABC in second with 20/20
and NBC in third with Boomtown
.
The WB was fifth for the night with Reba
, Like Family
, Grounded for Life
and All About the Andersons
. The WB beat Fox in the 9 p.m.-10 p.m. hour among adults 18-34. UPN was sixth with the movie Ready to Rumble
.
For the night, total viewers: CBS 12 million, ABC 8.6 million, NBC 7 million, Fox 4.6 million, WB 3.8 million and UPN 1.4 million.
Adults 18-49: CBS and ABC 2.9 rating/10 share; NBC 2.3/8; Fox 1.7/6; WB 1.4/5; and UPN 0.5/2.
