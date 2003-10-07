America’s Pastime Drives Fox

Fox won the household, viewer and key demographic ratings races Sunday night with Major League Baseball playoff coverage (New York Yankees-Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Braves).

ABC was second across the key demos with Funniest Home Videos

, 10-8

, Alias

and The Practice

. CBS was second in the circulation battle (households and viewers) with 60 Minutes

, Cold Case

and made-for movie Blessings

.

NBC was third across the board with Dateline

, American Dreams

, Law & Order: Criminal Intent

and The Lyon’s Den

.

The WB Television Network was third among adults 18-34 with Smallville: Beginnings

, Charmed

and Tarzan

. From 9 p.m.-10 p.m. EST, Tarzan

-- on which the network has pinned most of its hopes among its new crop of shows -- was fifth in most of the key ratings categories but fourth in the target 18-34 demo, ahead of CBS and UPN.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate averages, total viewers: Fox 14.7 million, CBS 12.3 million, NBC 9.5 million, ABC 9.4 million, WB 4.7 million. Adults 18-49: Fox 5.8 rating/15 share, ABC 3.5/9, NBC 3.0/8, CBS 2.8/7 and WB 1.9/5.

On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with Cops

and America’s Most Wanted

, and CBS took households and total viewers with 48 Hours Investigates

, Hack

and The District

.

ABC was second in the demos with movie Lilo & Stitch

and the season premiere of Dragnet

. From 10 p.m.-11 p.m., Dragnet

was third in households and adults 25-54 but second with adults 18-49 and 18-34.

NBC was fourth in households and third in demos for the night with repeats of the first two episodes of Las Vegas

, followed by an L&O: Special Victims Unit

repeat.

For the night, total viewers: CBS 8.4 million; Fox and ABC 7.7 million; NBC 5.7 million. Adults 18-49: Fox 2.7 rating/9 share, ABC 2.4/8, NBC 2.1/7 and CBS 1.5/5.

On Friday, CBS -- with Joan of Arcadia

, JAG

and The Handler

-- was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 and tied ABC for first in 18-49.

From 8 p.m.-9 p.m., Joan

took most of the key categories. The exception was adults 18-34, in which ABC and NBC tied for first. ABC was second across the other key categories with George Lopez

and the premiere of Married to the Kellys

. NBC was third with Miss Match

and Fox fourth with Wanda at Large

and Luis

.

From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., CBS was first in households and viewers and adults 25-54 with JAG

, while ABC’s new Hope & Faith

and Life with Bonnie

were first among adults 18-34 and 18-49. CBS was second in the 18-49 demo, followed by NBC with Dateline

and Fox with Boston Public

.

In the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. hour, new CBS drama The Handler

won across the board, with ABC in second with 20/20

and NBC in third with Boomtown

.

The WB was fifth for the night with Reba

, Like Family

, Grounded for Life

and All About the Andersons

. The WB beat Fox in the 9 p.m.-10 p.m. hour among adults 18-34. UPN was sixth with the movie Ready to Rumble

.

For the night, total viewers: CBS 12 million, ABC 8.6 million, NBC 7 million, Fox 4.6 million, WB 3.8 million and UPN 1.4 million.

Adults 18-49: CBS and ABC 2.9 rating/10 share; NBC 2.3/8; Fox 1.7/6; WB 1.4/5; and UPN 0.5/2.