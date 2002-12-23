America's on the move
America's Moving To. , a weekly half-hour program showcasing popular
American cities, has been cleared in 33 U.S. markets covering 30 percent of the
country.
Ryland Homes is the presenting sponsor of the show, which gives advertisers
an opportunity to showcase their wares in an entertainment program.
