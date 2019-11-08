‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ on NBC Jan. 6

The second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions rolls on NBC Jan. 6. The judges on The Champions are Simon Cowell, also an executive producer, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and singer Alesha Dixon, who joins from Britain’s Got Talent.

Klum and Mel B. were not on AGT for season 14 this past summer, with Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough joining the judges’ panel.

Terry Crews returns as host. The Champions features standout contestants from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and other Got Talent shows around the world.

Also on NBC in the mid-season, drama Manifest begins Jan. 6, leading out of America’s Got Talent. Ellen’s Game of Games debuts Jan. 7.

New drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has a sneak peek Jan. 7. Jane Levy stars. The show’s regular time slot happens Feb. 16, when Good Girls has its season premiere.

New drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector debuts Jan. 10.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has its season premiere Feb. 6, the same night new comedy Indebted debuts. Adam Pally and Abby Elliot star in that one.

The Voice returns to Mondays Feb. 24.

Little Big Shots debuts in March, with Melissa McCarthy joining as host. New drama Council of Dads also begins in March.

“As we head into the new year, we’re using six weeks of jam-packed original holiday programming to build momentum towards our January and spring launches,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Success starts with our carefully curated linear schedule, and from there we harness the power of our growing digital audience. This multi-platform strategy is a driving force as we head into the next phase of the season with a crop of shows that are primed to continue in the great NBC tradition of capturing the heart of pop culture.”

The Good Place has its series finale Jan. 30. A post-show special is hosted by Seth Meyers.