‘America’s Got Talent’ Premieres on NBC May 26

America’s Got Talent returns to NBC May 26, with Sofia Vergara joining the judges’ panel. Heidi Klum is back to judge after departing in 2018. Vergara and Klum join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as judges on the talent show.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and is an executive producer. Terry Crews hosts the program, which enters season 15.

Vergara starred in Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. A native of Colombia, her films include Hot Pursuit and Wild Card.

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were judges last season.

America’s Got Talent is on 8 to 10 p.m. and features the first round of auditions. Cowell said America’s Got Talent provides a welcome respite from the misery many are facing amidst the pandemic. ““This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism,” he said last month. “At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.”

America’s Got Talent is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

World of Dance also debuts May 26 on NBC. It will be season four. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO are the judges and Scott Evans returns as host.