‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Start in New York

NBC's America’s Got Talent is about to go on the road in search of new performers. The summer show’s auditions start in New York, at the Jacob Javits Center Nov. 2-3, then move on to Detroit’s Cobo Center Nov. 12. The Knoxville Convention Center hosts auditions Nov. 15 and the Tampa Convention Center does so Dec. 10. Charlotte Convention Center has the next round Dec. 15 and San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center takes its turn Jan. 11.

Then it’s on to Los Angeles, as the Pasadena Convention Center hosts Feb. 9.

“There is no better platform than America’s Got Talent for discovering and showcasing the enormous diversity of talent our country has to offer,” said Sam Donnelly, executive producer. “Got Talent revolutionized what it means to be a variety show. There’s nothing on TV that compares to AGT in terms of viewership numbers and life-changing ability. We not only showcase acts, we launch careers and change lives. I encourage anyone with a unique talent to come on out and audition for AGT.”

The next season will be season 14.

Magician Shin Lim won season 13.