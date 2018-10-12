‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Premieres on NBC Jan. 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, featuring the top acts from the Got Talent franchises around the world, debuts on NBC Jan. 7. Terry Crews hosts.

Airing in the summer, America’s Got Talent’s Tuesday edition averaged a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” results from Nielsen.

The series, from NBC, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, will feature summer judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel in the winter edition.

NBC will debut The Titan Games, hosted and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and featuring everyday folks pushing their minds and bodies in the Titan arena, Jan. 2. Competitors will push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in what NBC calls “unforgiving head-to-head challenges.”

There will be ten episodes.

The Titan Games comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio, A. Smith & Co. Productions and Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Toby Gorman and Anthony Storm are executive producers.

Ellen’s Game of Games starts up Jan. 8, with Ellen Degeneres hosting and executive producing the comedy game show. NBC promises new “supersized games” in the second season.

Contestants are pulled from the audience, then have to maneuver massive obstacles, and answer questions under pressure.

Last season, Ellen’s Game of Games averaged a 2.3 rating and 9.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production. It is executive produced by DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Jeff Kleeman and Derek Westervelt. David A. Hurwitz is also an exec producer.





