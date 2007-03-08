America's Favorite Journalists:Couric and O'Reilly

She may have just gotten a new executive producer amid questions about the direction of the newscast, but Katie Couric is America's favorite journalist according to a poll by the Pew Research Center for the People & the Press .



Despite being ranked no. 1, Couric only received 5 percent of the vote.

The winning category was No Answer, which pulled 44 percent of the vote.Of the people that got any votes, however, Katie Couric was no. 1, followed by Bill O'Reilly with 4 percent of the votes. Charles Gibson got 3 percent and Brian Williams tied with Anderson Cooper and John Stewart with 2 percent.