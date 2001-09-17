Americans turned to TV for news
More than 80 percent of Americans relied primarily on television for
coverage of last week's terrorist attacks and their aftermath, according to The Pew
Internet & American Life Project.
AP reports the
project's telephone survey found 86 percent 11 percent used radio, and only
3 percent turned to the Internet as the primary source.
The online population was slightly down on Tuesday and Wednesday - 51 percent
of those with access actually logged on, compared with 55 percent to 58 percent
on a normal day.
Use of Internet news sites went up, despite major difficulties reaching them in the early hours.
Americans used the phone more than the Internet to reach
friends and family on Tuesday, despite constant busy signals caused by
overloaded circuits.
According to the survey, 51 percent phoned relatives, while 15 percent used
e-mail.
