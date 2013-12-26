‘Americans’ Season Two to Premiere Feb. 26

The second season FX drama The Americans will premiere Feb. 26, 2014, the network announced Thursday.

The spy series, about a pair of KGB operatives working and living in the United States, made its debut Jan. 30, 2013, drawing 3.22 million viewers. It flagged a bit from that point, ratings-wise, but delayed viewing strength plus critical acclaim prompted a renewal.

The series is created and executive produced by former CIA agent Joe Weisberg. It is produced by Fox Television Studios and FX Productions. Joel Fields, Graham Yost and Daniel Sackheim also serve as executive producers, as do Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.