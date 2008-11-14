AmericanLife TV Takes Darfur Doc Online

AmericanLife TV Network is taking their documentary, A Journey to Darfur to the Web.



The documentary chronicles the continuing genocide taking place within Sudan. It features interviews of refugees conducted by Nick and George Clooney, as well as an exclusive interview with George Clooney.

A Journey to Darfur originally premiered on AmericanLife TV in January 2007 and has been licensed to several international broadcasters.



The documentary is available on DVD exclusively through AmericanLife’s Web site and Amazon. Proceeds from the DVD sale are being donated to The International Rescue Committee, an international aid organization that provides “access to safety, sanctuary, and sustainable change for millions of people whose lives have been shattered by violence and oppression.”



