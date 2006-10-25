AmericanLife TV Launches in Dallas

Washington-based independent cable network AmericanLife TV has launched on Time Warner's Dallas system.



The network will add 306,000 subs to its lineup of classic TV shows--The Honeymooners, China Beach, Home Front, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Mayberry RFD--and original lifestyle programming aimed at an upscale, Boomer generation.



It's latest original offering is series, Moments That Changed Us, a look at history through the eyes of historymakers like John Glenn and hosted by Nick Clooney.

